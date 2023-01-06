SAN DIEGO — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. can resume baseball activities, the team confirmed Friday.

The move puts him slightly ahead of schedule to return to full strength by April.

According to the Padres, he plans to get back to baseball work in San Diego this weekend. The team then reports to spring training in Peoria, Arizona in the middle of February.

In August, Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug that violates Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He received an 80-game suspension without pay.

Tatis Jr. also had surgery on a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder that gave him issues the past couple of seasons, as well as a broken wrist that he injured last year, which prevented him from playing during the 2022 season.