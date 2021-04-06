Tatis Jr. shoulder injury won’t require surgery, added to 10-day IL

SAN DIEGO, CA – APRIL 5: A trainer and manager Jayce Tingler (R) look on as Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres grimaces in pain after taking a swing during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on April 5, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres franchise shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been placed on baseball’s 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, the club announced Tuesday.

Tatis left Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning after swinging hard and missing on a breaking pitch thrown by right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. The 22-year-old infielder fell to the ground and was favoring his left arm as he walked off the field with manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer.

After the game, the team said Tatis has a “left shoulder subluxation,” also known as a partial dislocation.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller told reporters that Tatis had an MRI and was examined by doctors Tuesday, and that the report was positive. The young shortstop’s rotator cuff looks good with slight labrum tearing, according to Preller

The injury will not require surgery, the general manager said.

Tatis signed a massive 14-year, $340 million extension in February, but has struggled so far this season. He has just three hits in his first 21 plate appearances and already has made five errors in the team’s first five games after recording only three a season ago.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled outfielder Brian O’Grady from its alternate training site. O’Grady signed with the Padres in December on a deal that pays him $650,000 in the majors and $300,000 in the minors, according to the Associated Press.

He played in two games in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season for the eventual American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.