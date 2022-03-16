PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has had surgery on his broken left wrist.

General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. It’s unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.

Preller said Tatis didn’t start feeling the injury until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.

“Basically, it sounds like when he started gearing it up and amping it up, getting it ready for the season the last couple of weeks, he felt it,” Preller said Monday.

Tatis led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of baseball’s young stars in his first three seasons, including last year when he was an All-Star and landed on the cover of “MLB The Show 21” video game.

In his absence, the Friars will have to lean on the club’s infield depth with Ha-Seong Kim, Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth all floated as potential options at shortstop. Minor leaguer CJ Abrams, the franchise’s top prospect, also has been drawing praise as an early standout in San Diego’s spring camp, according to MLB.com reporter AJ Cassavell.

The Padres open up Spring Training play Friday against the Seattle Mariners.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 7 against Arizona before the club returns to Petco Park for its home opener April 14.

FOX 5’s Dillon Davis contributed to this report.