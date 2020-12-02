Strahm gets 1-year contract; Padres agree with 5 others

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Matt Strahm #55 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres agreed to a $2.05 million. one-year contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm.

They also tendered contracts to their five remaining arbitration-eligible players, outfielder Tommy Pham and right-handers Dan Altavilla, Zach Davies, Dinelson Lamet and Emilio Pagán.

Strahm was 0-1 with 2.61 ERA in 19 appearances in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the Padres ended a 14-year playoff drought.

They beat St. Louis in the wild-card round before being swept in the NL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The #Padres have non-tendered INF Greg Garcia and agreed to a 1-year contract with LHP Matt Strahm. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 3, 2020