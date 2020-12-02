Strahm gets 1-year contract; Padres agree with 5 others

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres agreed to a $2.05 million. one-year contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm.
They also tendered contracts to their five remaining arbitration-eligible players, outfielder Tommy Pham and right-handers Dan Altavilla, Zach Davies, Dinelson Lamet and Emilio Pagán.
Strahm was 0-1 with 2.61 ERA in 19 appearances in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the Padres ended a 14-year playoff drought.
They beat St. Louis in the wild-card round before being swept in the NL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.