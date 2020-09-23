Stassi, Canning lead Angels over playoff-bound Padres 4-2

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hits his bat after striking out during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Stassi had two impressive home runs among his four hits, Griffin struck out 10 in six crafty innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the punchless playoff-bound San Diego Padres Tuesday, 4-2.

The loss, plus St. Louis’ 5-0 win at Kansas City, kept the Padres from clinching the NL’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs and homefield advantage in the wild-card round next week.

On Sunday, the Padres clinched their first playoff spot in 14 seasons by beating Seattle 7-4 in 11 innings. The Padres have the NL’s second-best record.

Canning and the Angels bullpen combined on a four-hitter.

