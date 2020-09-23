Stassi, Canning lead Angels over playoff-bound Padres 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Stassi had two impressive home runs among his four hits, Griffin struck out 10 in six crafty innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the punchless playoff-bound San Diego Padres Tuesday, 4-2.
The loss, plus St. Louis’ 5-0 win at Kansas City, kept the Padres from clinching the NL’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs and homefield advantage in the wild-card round next week.
On Sunday, the Padres clinched their first playoff spot in 14 seasons by beating Seattle 7-4 in 11 innings. The Padres have the NL’s second-best record.
Canning and the Angels bullpen combined on a four-hitter.