SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham have been traded to the New York Yankees, according to the team.

The deal sends Soto and Grisham to the Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe, as well as catcher Kyle Higashioka, President of Baseball Operations & General Manager A.J. Preller said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Soto, who was traded less than two years ago from the Washington Nationals to the Padres, comes off a 2023 All-Star season after batting .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS. The 25-year-old now joins fellow All-Star Aaron Judge with the Yankees.

Here’s more on whom the Padres received:

King: The 28-year-old pitcher posted a 4-8 record with six saves and a 2.75 ERA (32 ER, 104.2 IP) in 49 games for the Yankees in 2023.

Brito: The 25-year-old pitcher went 9-7 with one save and a 4.28 ERA (43 ER, 90.1 IP) in 25 appearances (13 starts) over five separate stints with the Yankees.

Vásquez: The 25-year-old pitcher posted a 2-2 record with a 2.87 ERA (12 ER, 37.2 IP) and 33 strikeouts in 11 games (5 starts) last season.

Thorpe: The 23-year-old pitcher was named the Yankees Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year after going 14-2 with a 2.52 ERA (39 ER, 139.1 IP) in 23 combined starts between Single-A Hudson Valley (18 GS) and Double-A Somerset (5 GS).

Higashioka: The 33-year-old catcher batted .236 (57-for-242) with 13 doubles, 10 HR, 34 RBI and 14 walks in 92 games with the Yankees last season.