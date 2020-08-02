Senzatela sharp over 6 innings, Rockies hold off Padres 9-6

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado follows the flight of his RBI-double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies’ Matt Kemp, right, gestuires as he heads to home plate after hitting a two-run home run as San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, right, fouls off a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela works against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Diego Padres on Sunday, 9-6.

The Rockies moved to 6-2. Their mark is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history. Senzatela was the latest to turn in an efficient performance.

Colorado’s starters rank first in the majors with a 2.00 ERA. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six to help the Rockies take two of three from San Diego and win their third straight series.

Kemp hit a two-run homer off Zach Davies in the fourth.

The Padres, now 6-4 to open the pandemic-shortened season, begin a three-game series Monday with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Right-hander Chris Paddack, who outdueled the Diamondbacks on Opening Day, is scheduled to start against Walker Buehler.