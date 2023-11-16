SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres confirmed that one of Peter Seidler’s long-time business partners will be taking over as the team’s interim point person for Major League Baseball after the chairman’s passing earlier this week.

Eric Kutsenda, a co-founder and managing partner at Seidler’s private equity firm, was appointed as the team’s interim control person, as required by Major League Baseball.

However, it is unclear how long he will serve in that capacity. League sources told The Athletic and the San Diego Union-Tribune that the late chairman’s wishes were for ownership of the franchise to remain with his family.

Prior to Seidler assuming the role of chairman in November 2020, Ron Fowler served in the position for eight years before stepping down.

Eric Katsenda pictured in this undated image. (Courtesy of the San Diego Padres)

Kutsenda is a co-founder of Seidler Equity Partners and is a member of the firm’s executive and investment committees.

With the Padres, he reportedly gained some prominence towards the end of the season, standing in for Seidler in the club’s decision to move forward with A.J. Preller as president of baseball operations and Bob Melvin as on-field manager as the chairman’s health deteriorated.

Melvin has since moved to the San Francisco Giants. The search for his replacement is on hold in the wake of Seidler’s death.

The Padres confirmed the passing of its beloved chairman on Tuesday. No cause of death has been confirmed, but the team announced in September that the two-time cancer survivor underwent an unidentified medical procedure.

“His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a press release. “Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Seidler is survived by his wife and their three children, as well as his mother Terry Seidler and nine brothers and sisters.