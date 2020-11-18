Seidler takes control of Padres after Fowler steps down

SAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 3: San Diego Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler holds a Padres Foundation sign during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on June 3, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ron Fowler has stepped down as executive chairman of the San Diego Padres and lead investor Peter Seidler has been approved by fellow Major League Baseball owners to take over control of the team as chairman.

Fowler will remain with the club in the advisory role and will continue to sit on MLB’s Labor Policy Committee.

“I’m very proud of our accomplishments over the last eight years in San Diego, including rebuilding our brand, improving the product on the field and showcasing our beautiful ballpark to our community and beyond,” Fowler said in a statement released by the team. “As an ownership group, we set out to right the ship and restore pride in the Padres, and I believe we have delivered on those goals.”

Fowler added, “While I will be taking a step back in my daily duties with the Club, I feel we are well positioned for Peter to continue the process and deliver a World Series championship to the City of San Diego.”

Seidler, the lead investor, will be accountable to MLB for the operation of the team and following the rules. Seidler previously held the title of general partner. He is a grandson of Walter O’Malley, who moved the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, and a nephew of Peter O’Malley, who owned the Dodgers until 1998.

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 31: Jayce Tingler poses for a photo with San Diego Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler, general manager A.J. Preller and general partner Peter Seidler at a news conference held to announce Tingler's hiring as the new manager of the San Diego Padres at Petco Park October 31, 2019 in San Diego, California.

In a statement, Seidler said he appreciates the support of Commissioner Rob Manfred and other MLB team owners.

“The Padres hold a special place in San Diego and our organization will continue to work tirelessly to bring consistent championship quality baseball to our supportive and deserving fans,” Seidler said. “I particularly want to thank Ron for being instrumental in building outstanding qualities including a strong work ethic, an entrepreneurial spirit and a focus on continuous improvement into the foundation of our franchise.”