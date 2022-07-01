SAN DIEGO – In a vibrant celebration of the team’s binational fanbase, the Padres on Friday became the final MLB team to unveil its Nike City Connect Series jersey, set to be worn by the club this summer.

The jersey is a departure from the modern brown and gold Friars look, featuring a mix of pink, teal and yellow as well as vintage typography intended to remind fans of “weathered beach signs,” the team said in a news release. Their arrival was marked with a splashy video release featuring players like Joe Musgrove, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. — remember him? — and San Diego skateboarding icon Tony Hawk.

“Oye cómo va — listen to the rhythm,” Hawk says in the video. “That’s what San Diego is all about … and, of course, the Padres. It’s about the vibrant sunsets, the cresting waves, the colors of our combined cultures and the best street tacos you’ll ever eat.”

“Desde Baja a San Diego todos somos Padres,” Tatis adds, followed by Musgrove, who repeats in English, “From Baja to San Diego, we are all Padres.”

See how the jerseys look in action in the gallery below:

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the new uniforms went on sale in the Padres Team Store at Petco Park and at mlbshop.com. They debut on the field July 8 at home against the San Francisco Giants and are set to be worn every Friday night home game through the end of the year.

Six other ballclubs started wearing jerseys from the City Connect Series this year: the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angels Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.

Since photos of the new jerseys leaked on social media earlier this week, they’ve been met with strong reactions with some digging the look. They’ve also drawn criticism from some fans, compared to the look of “Miami Vice,” the upcoming Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and the Arizona Iced Tea can.

In any case, a Padres City Connect replica jersey — and a host of other products, including hoodies, hats and T-shirts — can be yours by clicking or tapping here.

FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez and Troy Hirsch contributed to this report.