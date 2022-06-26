SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the San Diego Padres 8-5. The Phillies lost NL MVP Bryce Harper indefinitely with a broken left thumb a day earlier.

San Diego’s Yu Darvish left with a 5-3 lead after striking out a season-high nine in six innings. But reliever Nabil Crismatt couldn’t hold it after getting into trouble opening the seventh.

Schwarber drove a 2-1 pitch into the left field seats for the lead. It was his 21st homer this season. The Phillies have won three of four.