SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will take on the Philadelphia Phillies starting Tuesday in the National League Championship Series.

It’s the Padres’ first time advancing to the NLCS since 1998. They punched a ticket to the series after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Saturday night at Petco Park in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Below is the NLCS schedule, starting with Tuesday evening’s home game.

Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:03 p.m.

Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 1:35 p.m. (on FOX 5)

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday, Oct. 21 at 4:47 p.m.

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4:45 p.m. (on FOX 5)

*Game 5 in Philadelphia: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11:37 a.m.

*Game 6 in San Diego: Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:03 p.m.

*Game 7 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:03 p.m. (on FOX 5)

* = if necessary