SAN DIEGO – Move over, swag chain. The San Diego Padres have a new way to celebrate home runs.

Gone are the days of the oversized necklace that the boys in brown and gold would don after hitting a home run. Now the team is going for a more picture perfect way to commemorate going deep during a game.

According to Padres Beat writer AJ Cassavell on MLB.com, pitcher Joe Musgrove recently purchased a Polaroid Now+ and the team has been using the camera to snap a memento honoring the player who hits a home run.

“I just thought it would be kind of cool,” Musgrove told Cassavell. “I didn’t know how it would go over, but the guys seemed stoked about it. So we busted it out.”

The team hasn’t been saving the camera for only home runs, though. When Jorge Alfaro hit a walkout single in the eleventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night at Petco Park, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore snapped the celebratory moment.

As for what the team plans to do with the pictures, it would seem that there may be some ideas in play.

Musgrove told Cassavell that he originally thought of decorating the dugout with the photos, but now thinks they could be used in a more philanthropic manner.

“The idea is to get all these photos, and throw them up for auction, maybe have the guys sign them. … We haven’t really ironed anything out yet,” Musgrove said. “But that’s the idea, to hopefully have some money to put back in the community or back toward some local charities.”