SAN DIEGO – Saturdays at Petco Park are about to become a lot more pup-ular!

This weekend, the Padres unveiled the three golden retrievers who will make up the team’s 2022 “Paw Squad,” and will be present at the park for Saturday home games throughout the season.

Sunny, Diego and Rookie all join the team this year to help cheer on the club and bring a little bit of puppy love to fans. Sunny, the leader of the pack, “loves baseball more than anything.” Officials say that you will “always feel that San Diego shine when you’re hanging with Sunny.”

Diego, considered the bad boy of the trio, is described as a “big ball of energy” and “a little bit of trouble.” Even though he may have a reputation, at his core, officials say he’s really just a “downright goofball.”

Last but not least, Rookie, the little brother of Sunny and Diego, is the newest, but he has a deep love for the game, just like his siblings, the club said.

Not sure how to tell the dogs apart? It’s easy. Each week, Sunny wears a pink bow, Diego wears a gold chain and Rookie wears a red bow, all for good luck.

You can find the dogs rooting on the Paw-dres all season long at the Petco Barkyard.