SAN DIEGO — The starting pitcher for the Padres Opening Day has been announced as the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season inches closer.

Drum roll please!

The Friar Faithful will be cheering on their team as the professional hurler repping jersey #4 strides to the pitcher’s mound at Petco Park on March 30.

Blake “Zilla” Snell is set to sling the first heated pitch of the season, the Padres announced Friday.

With over 14,000 pitches thrown in his MLB career, this season’s Opening Day will mark Snell’s 160th game as a starting pitcher, according to MLB stats.

Snell has struck out 989 basemen throughout his career, according to those same stats, which started after he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 draft.

San Diego baseball fans will be rooting for the home team as the Padres faceoff against the Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.