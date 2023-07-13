SAN DIEGO — With the 2023 Major League Baseball season in full swing, the San Diego Padres are taking a look ahead to 2024.

The Padres on Thursday released their schedule for the 2024 MLB regular season.

San Diego will kick off their 2024 season with a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea, marking the first time MLB games will be played in Korea. Both teams will alternate serving as the home team for the March 20 and 21 games.

“Korea is a great baseball country with a rich tradition, passionate fans, and talented players, including current Padre and San Diego fan favorite Ha-Seong Kim. The Padres are proud to serve alongside the Dodgers as global ambassadors for the game of baseball with our historic 2024 Korea Series,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner.

Following their return from South Korea, the Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park for Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, kicking off a four games series against the NL West rivals.

You can find the Padres full 2024 schedule here.

San Diego will closing out their opening homestand with a three-game series against the St. Lois Cardinals from April 1 to 3, team officials said.

The Padres will play host at Petco Park for several holidays in 2024. The team will welcome the Giants on Easter, the Dodgers on Mother’s Day, the Miami Marlins on Memorial Day and the Detroit Tigers on Labor Day.

Home weekends in 2024 will feature a handful of NL West rivalry matchups, with two weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Giants and one weekend series each against the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

For interleague play in 2024, the Padres will be welcoming the following teams to America’s Finest City: the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, the Oakland Athletics, the Seattle Mariners, the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox.

The Padres’ last homestand of the season will start on Sept. 16 with a pair of series against the Astros and White Sox. The last series of the season will be against the Diamondbacks from Sept. 27-29.

The majority of weeknight home games will continue to have first pitch at 6:40 p.m., with Saturday home games at 5:40 p.m. and Sundays at 1:10 p.m. Select Saturday home games will start at 7:10 p.m. for national broadcasts and ESPN broadcast Sunday games could see start times change.