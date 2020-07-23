San Diego Padres opening day 30-man roster released

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 is congratulated by Eric Hosmer #30 after scoring on an RBI hit by Tommy Pham #28 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angelsat Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 22, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres have announced the opening day roster that will take the field Friday for the start of a pandemic-shortened season.

The roster includes 16 pitchers, seven infielders, five outfielders and two catchers. Among them are some of the franchise’s most notable figures including rising star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, likely to generate a bulk of the team’s production at the top of the lineup with first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham.

24-year-old Chris Paddack will be the opening day starter Friday at home against the Diamondbacks. Paddack went 9-7 last year with a 3.33 ERA in nearly 141 innings of work, according to Baseball Reference.

Paddack, Dinelson Lamet and Garrett Richards are scheduled to start the team’s first three games of a four-game series with Arizona, the team’s website shows.

Under the rules of the shortened season, teams submitted to the league a 60-man Player Pool with 30 players on the roster for opening day. The rest of the players remain at an alternative training site. Two weeks after opening day, the roster drops to 28 players and then down to 26 in another two weeks with the possibility to add a 27th player in the event of a double-header, per MLB.

The team’s 60-game regular season is planned to wrap up Sept. 27 against the San Francisco Giants.

This year’s roster includes:

Pitchers (16): Right-handers David Bednar, Zach Davies, Javy Guerra, Pierce Johnson, Dinelson Lamet, Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán, Luis Perdomo, Cal Quantrill, Garrett Richards, Craig Stammen, Kirby Yates and left-handers Tim Hill, Joey Lucchesi, Drew Pomeranz and Matt Strahm

Catchers (2): Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejía

Infielders (7): Jake Cronenworth, Ty France, Greg Garcia, Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Outfielders (5): Trent Grisham, Wil Myers, Josh Naylor, Edward Olivares and Tommy Pham