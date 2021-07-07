San Diego military couples can win wedding ceremony, reception at Padres game

SAN DIEGO — One lucky military couple will win a wedding or vow renewal ceremony and reception at an upcoming Padres game.

The Padres and USAA are inviting military families based in San Diego to enter the “Wedding of a Lifetime” sweepstakes. The winning couple will receive a ceremony and reception for 100 guests at Petco Park’s Western Metal Supply building during the Padres game on Sept. 26.

San Diego-based military couples are invited to enter by visiting mlb.com. The contest ends Wednesday, July 20.

Also this season, all military members and veterans can get 10% off tickets to any game and 25% off tickets to Military Sunday games. Tickets are available at padres.com/military.