SAN DIEGO — San Diego is gearing up, literally, for all the baseball postseason excitement as the Padres are set to take on the Dodgers at Petco Park on Friday.

While fans are out buying merch — bars, restaurants and eateries are also gearing up.

Downtown establishments are calling on all employees to come into work on Friday when the Padres return to Petco Park for game 3 against the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Lucky’s Lunch Counter is next door to the ball park and always opens early, but Moonshine Flats and The Deck at Moonshine Flats, which are connected to Lucky’s, generally open later in the afternoon.

However, that won’t be the case on Friday as the bars will all be opening early ahead of the anticipated playoff matchup.

The manager who runs all three locations tells FOX 5 they are ready for the influx of fans.

The Padres Team Store outside of Petco Park has also expanded its hours during the postseason to open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.