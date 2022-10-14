SAN DIEGO — San Diegans started showing excitement early for Friday night’s Padres game.

If you are interested in going to the NLDS game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, available tickets range from $170 to $2,000 on some third-party websites.

FOX 5 saw fans decked out in Padres gear early Friday morning.

“I am definitely ready to go, ready for us to get this win tonight, I feel like we can seal it tonight. I’m really excited about that, hopefully we can bring it home for the Padres,” Tramayne Giles told FOX 5.

If you plan on supporting the Padres by watching at a downtown restaurant or bar, MTS encourages you to take public transit. MTS has not only expanded its service this weekend, but a day pass for both Friday and Saturday are on sale for $8.