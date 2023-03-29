SAN DIEGO — Did somebody say free tacos?

That’s right. Rubio’s Coastal Grill announced Wednesday that they will be giving out free Tacos to San Diego Padres fans this season.

Whenever the Padres steal a base at Petco Park during the 2023 season, fans will score a free à la carte taco with any purchase at all Southern California Rubio’s locations.

The offer will be available the day after the stolen base.

“We’re bringing together two hometown favorites again,” Padres senior vice president of corporate sponsorships Sergio Del Prado said in a news release. “Rubio’s has strong roots in San Diego, and free tacos are a great perk for the fans this season.”

To claim the offer, Padres fans can use the code “GOPADRES” on any online or in app order, with the purchase of any menu item the day after a San Diego player stole a base. You can also mention the offer when visiting any Rubio’s location in San Diego. The same conditions apply when ordering in-person.

You can find more information on the free taco promotion here.

“We’re thrilled to be giving out free tacos to San Diego Padres fans,” said a quote attributed to Rubio’s Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. “Rubio’s is celebrating 40 years in the San Diego community this year, and we’ve been cheering on our Padres since day one.”

If you are looking for some Padres to watch when it comes to free taco potential, Ha-Seong Kim, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. are a few names to watch. Kim and Machado led the team in steals in 2022, with 12 and 9 steals on the season respectively, according to MLB statistics. Bogaerts, a major free agency addition for the Padres, had 8 with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.

When Tatis Jr. returns from his MLB suspension, he is expected to be a major contender for stolen bases and free tacos. While he missed the entire 2022 season, the Padres young star recorded double-digit stolen bases in each season he has played.

Padres fans now have another reason to get excited ahead of Opening Day at Petco Park on Thursday.