SAN DIEGO — The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball are teaming up to release a limited-edition vinyl of “Hackney Diamonds.”

A true collectors item, custom artwork for each MLB team, including the San Diego Padres, will be displayed on these limited edition records.

The 12-track album marks the band’s first studio set of new material since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.”

What’s the meaning of Hackney Diamonds? It’s old east London slang phrase for broken glass.

The GRAMMY Award winners recorded their fresh sounds all around the globe. From Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles to Metropolis Studios in London and Nassau Studio in Bahamas, the making of Hackney Diamonds is worldwide.

Some added bonuses, aside from the unique Padres stamp, include feature songs with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Elton John. It also includes some tracks with late drummer Charlie Watts.

The trailer for “Rolling Stones X MLB Hackney Diamonds” limited edition vinyl can be viewed here.

Though these vinyls will not be released until Oct. 20, the Friar Faithful can secure theirs ahead of time by pre-order through The Rolling Stones.

Music and baseball — now that’s a mashup up worth sliding to home plate for.