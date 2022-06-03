SAN DIEGO – The Robinson Canó experiment is over in San Diego.

Signed in mid-May to bolster the Padres’ infield depth, Canó elected free agency this week after declining a demotion to Triple-A El Paso, the club announced. In a corresponding move, the team selected outfielder (and occasional masher) Nomar Mazara to join the big league roster.

The 39-year-old Canó played just 12 games for the Friars, slashing .091/.118/.209. In 34 plate appearances, he tallied three total hits and one RBI while striking out 10 times.

It’s unclear if there will be any market for Canó in the waning portion of his career. His production this season is a far cry from what he once was as a young star for the Yankees and in his early 30s when he signed a massive 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners.

Mazara, 27, has a career slash line of .255/.315/.418 with 83 home runs, 342 RBIs and 278 runs scored in parts of seven seasons with the Rangers, White Sox and Tigers. In El Paso, Mazara found his stroke in 35 games, leading all of Triple-A with a .367 average to go along with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

His first game with San Diego came Thursday, flying out in his first at-bat and singling in his second.

The Padres are back in action Friday in the second of a four-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. First pitch is slated for 5:10 p.m.