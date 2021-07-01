Rising star Tatis voted as starter in MLB All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO – El Niño has punched a ticket to his first MLB All-Star Game.

On Thursday, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was named as the National League starter at shortstop in this month’s Midsummer Classic scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. With the announcement, Tatis becomes the first Padre to get voted into the starting lineup since legendary outfielder Tony Gwynn in 1999. Gwynn did not play in the game due to injury, but he also was voted to start during the 1998 season.

Tatis’ teammate Wil Myers was the last Padre to start an All-Star Game, which he did in 2016 at Petco Park after being penciled into the lineup as a designated hitter.

As of Thursday, Tatis, 22, leads all of baseball with a 1.092 OPS in 63 games for the Padres. He is batting .300 on the season with 26 home runs, 56 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

In the offseason, Tatis signed a record 14-year, $340 million deal to keep him in San Diego until he’s 35 years old. It is the longest contract in baseball history, topping 13-year deals signed by Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees in 2015 and Bryce Harper with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019.

Other starters in the game include:

National League

Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second base: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

Third base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Outfielders: TBD

American League

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second base: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Third base: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Outfielders: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; and Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

