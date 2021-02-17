Report: Tatis Jr., Padres agree on record contract extension

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn’t been announced.

The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

SAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 19: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park on August 19, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Luis Campusano #21 and Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrate after Campusano hit a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 04, 2020 in Oakland, California. The Padres won the game 7-0. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. fields a ground out by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., top, forces out Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) during the first inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 07, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. jokes with teammates as they line up for introductions before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures next to a teammate after a home run by Wil Myers during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the team’s National League wild-card baseball series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Three of the National League Wild Card Series at PETCO Park on October 02, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. watches the flight of his grand slam off a pitch from Texas Rangers relief pitcher Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. The Padres have already had a grand time in the new Texas ballpark, and after a lot of postseason relief are back there for another chance to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres strikes out during the sixth inning of Game One of the National League Wild Card Series as Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on at PETCO Park on September 30, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres is unable to throw out Taylor Ward #3 of the Los Angeles Angels after an infield single during the eighth inning of a game at PETCO Park on September 22, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA – SEPTEMBER 11: Jorge Mateo #3 and Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres wait near the dugout after a game against the San Francisco Giants was postponed at Petco Park on September 11, 2020 in San Diego, California. The game has been postponed after a member of the San Francisco Giants was tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., right, reacts to a high, inside pitch thrown by Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman as catcher Tony Wolters pulls in the throw in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. The padres won 6-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., left, throws to first too late for the double play as Colorado Rockies’ Elias Diaz slides into second base during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Diego. Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth is at right. Raimel Tapia was safe at first. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tatis is the son of the former big league infielder with the same name and comes from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, also known as the Cradle of Shortstops.

Tatis stands out because of his flair, easy smile, the blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap, a uniform dirtied by his hard-charging play and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs.

The Padres gave slugger Manny Machado a $300 million, 10-year deal before the 2019 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports