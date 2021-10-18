Report: Tatis Jr. will skip shoulder surgery this winter

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres strikes out in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on October 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – A major question looms for San Diego’s $340 million man Fernando Tatis Jr. and his oft-injured left shoulder: Surgery or no surgery?

The answer may already be decided, according to a report Monday.

The Padres star shortstop is not planning to have surgery on the shoulder this offseason, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing an unnamed source. Rumors swirled about the potential decision through the season, particularly after he landed on the injured list with a partially dislocated left shoulder after exiting a July 30 game against the Rockies.

Asked about the U-T’s report, a team spokesman told FOX 5 “a final decision has not been made yet.”

“Should know more in the next couple of days,” the spokesman said in an email.

Tatis told reporters this month that he’d hoped to avoid surgery on his shoulder. He was quoted by MLB.com saying he was weighing the opinions of medical professionals and those close to him before making the call.

“We’re just going to see what’s in front of us and just try to take the smart decision,” he told MLB.com.

In his third season for the Friars, Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs in addition to his .282 batting average, 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. He also made the NL All-Star team, becoming the first Padre in more than 20 years to be voted by fans to start the game.

Tatis, who turns 23 in January, is under contract with San Diego through the 2034 season.