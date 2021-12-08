Report: Padres’ Tatis is OK after minor crash involving motorcycle

File – Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres smiles in the dugout before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 15, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was involved in a minor motorcycle crash over the weekend but did not suffer serious injuries, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The crash came in Tatis’ native Dominican Republic, where many Dominican players spend part of the offseason or even play in winter leagues, as Tatis did in 2020.

The U-T’s Kevin Acee cited Baudilio Jiménez, a sports reporter from Santo Domingo, who said the scrape-up happened on a highway in Higüey and involved a motorcycle, though it wasn’t clear what kind of vehicle the shortstop was in at the time of the crash. Tatis was taken to a “medical center” for treatment but had only minor scrapes, according to the report.

“People familiar with Tatis’ status said he was doing normal activities as of Tuesday,” Acee wrote for the newspaper.

Reporting on the accident is complicated by the Major League Baseball lockout, the result of a labor dispute between the players’ union and team owners. During the lockout, the Padres can’t publicly comment on Tatis or any other player.

Tatis is coming off of another stellar — if mildly injury-plagued — season. The 22-year-old finished third in voting for the National League Most Valuable Player Award after hitting 42 home runs to go with a .282/.364/.611 slash line and 25 stolen bases.