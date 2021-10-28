Report: Padres hire Bob Melvin as team’s next manager

ANAHEIM, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Bob Melvin #6 of the Oakland Athletics argues with umpire Mark Carlson #6 after a call was reversed during the seventh inning against Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 18, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres have hired longtime baseball skipper Bob Melvin as their new manager, according to a report from MLB.com.

Melvin, a 60-year-old California native, agreed to a three-year contract to manage the Padres, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported. He brings an experienced touch to the Friars’ dugout after first-time manager Jayce Tingler was fired by the club earlier this year.

He joins a revamped Padres coaching staff that now includes Calexico native Ruben Niebla, who joined the club this week as pitching coach. Melvin takes over a roster that’s been built to win in the NL West with high-priced stars including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.

He played 10 years as a big league catcher starting in the mid-1980s and is best known as a manager with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and most recently the Oakland A’s. In his 18 seasons as a manager, he’s won more than 1,300 games, fifth-most among the league’s active managers, and three times has been named baseball’s Manager of the Year.

This past season, Melvin guided the A’s to a third-place finish with a 86-76 record in the AL West.

Check back for updates on this developing story.