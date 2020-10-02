Reliever Stammen to start for Padres in Game 3 vs Cardinals

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Craig Stammen #34 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the fourth inning of Game One of the National League Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PETCO Park on September 30, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Craig Stammen will start for the San Diego Padres in the decisive Game 3 of the NL wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres were forced to go with a bullpen game because starters Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet were left off the wild-card series with arm injuries that forced them out of their final regular-season starts.

Tingler said the Padres tapped the 36-year-old Stammen because he wasn’t one of the nine pitchers they used in a thrilling 11-9 win Thursday night.

He threw 26 pitches in a scoreless inning in the Padres’ 7-4 loss in Game 1.