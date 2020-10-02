Reliever Stammen to start for Padres in Game 3 vs Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Craig Stammen will start for the San Diego Padres in the decisive Game 3 of the NL wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Padres were forced to go with a bullpen game because starters Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet were left off the wild-card series with arm injuries that forced them out of their final regular-season starts.
Tingler said the Padres tapped the 36-year-old Stammen because he wasn’t one of the nine pitchers they used in a thrilling 11-9 win Thursday night.
He threw 26 pitches in a scoreless inning in the Padres’ 7-4 loss in Game 1.