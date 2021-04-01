Photos: Meet the San Diego Padres’ 2021 opening day roster

SAN DIEGO – The roster is set and now the fun part begins.

The San Diego Padres on Thursday released manager Jayce Tingler’s opening day roster that will take the field at Petco Park this week for opening day. It features 14 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders, three outfielders and two utility players who likely will play multiple positions for the team as they look to unseat the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown and return to the playoffs.

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA – MARCH 14: Yu Darvish #11 of the San Diego Padres delivers a first inning pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 14, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres’ Joe Musgrove pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Chris Paddack #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of Game One of the National League Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PETCO Park on September 30, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres’ Emilio Pagan pitches during a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

This is a 2021 photo of Mark Melancon of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the San Diego Padres active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Ben VanHouten/MLB Photos via AP)

This is a 2021 photo of Keone Kela of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the San Diego Padres active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Ben VanHouten/MLB Photos via AP)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 06: Craig Stammen #34 of the San Diego Padres throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning of Game One of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 06, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This is a 2021 photo of Nabil Crismatt of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the San Diego Padres active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Ben VanHouten/MLB Photos via AP)

PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Williams #45 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners during the MLB spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex on February 28, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 03: Starting pitcher Blake Snell #24 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of the MLB spring training game on March 03, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners during the MLB spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex on February 28, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: Drew Pomeranz #15 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 07, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres’ Tim Hill pitches during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Ryan Weathers throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Victor Caratini tosses his bat after a walk during the first inning of the team’s spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Luis Campusano bats during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer runs home to score on a single hit by Wil Myers in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves the field in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado bats during a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the team’s National League wild-card baseball series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres center fielder Tommy Pham throws the ball in from the outfield during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Jurickson Profar runs in from the outfield during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Ha-seong Kim loses his helmet as he runs to second base in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ second baseman Jorge Mateo throws the ball to first base on a ground ball hit for a single by Oakland Athletics’ Vimael Machin during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

San Diego Padres’ Tucupita Marcano slides into second base in a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Four-time All-Star Yu Darvish will be on the bump Thursday when the Padres open the season against the Diamondbacks followed Friday by left-handed former AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Both came to San Diego via trades this winter in a much talked-about offseason.

Other notable moves included a trade for Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove, the signing of South Korean baseball prospect Ha-Seong Kim and a massive 14-year, $340 million contract extension for shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. (Tatis also landed on the cover of this year’s MLB: The Show video game, the first Padre to grace a cover since Tony Gwynn.)

This year’s opening day roster includes:

Pitchers: Right-handers Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán, Mark Melancon, Keone Kela, Craig Stammen, Nabil Crismatt and Taylor Williams and left-handers Blake Snell, Adrian Morejon, Drew Pomeranz, Tim Hill and Ryan Weathers;

Catchers: Victor Caratini and Luis Campusano;

Infielders: Eric Hosmer, Jake Cronenworth, Ha-Seong Kim, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado;

Outfielders: Wil Myers, Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar; and

Utility: Jorge Mateo and Tucupita Marcano.

Not included on the opening day roster are catcher Austin Nola, outfielder Trent Grisham and starter Dinelson Lamet, all sidelined with injuries to start the year, according to the team.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger, who joined the team last fall in a trade with the Cleveland Indians, also is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The team re-signed Clevinger to a two-year, $11.5 million deal in November.

It was far from a quiet offseason at the team’s home ballpark, too. The venue played host to a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 vaccination super site operated by UC San Diego Health, which Gov. Gavin Newsom noted “inspired others all throughout the state of California.”

In total, the Petco Park site provided San Diegans more than 225,000 Moderna vaccines before closing earlier this month to clear the way for the start of the Padres’ season.