Pham, Tatis homer in 9th, Padres rally, beat Rockies 8-7

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer in the ninth after Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with two outs and the San Diego Padres rallied for an 8-7 win Friday over Colorado to spoil the Rockies’ home opener.
Pham sent a fastball from closer Wade Davis over the left-center wall on a 3-2 count to give the Padres an 8-5 lead.
The Padres then survived a scare in the ninth. Kirby Yates surrendered a run-scoring single to Charlie Blackmon and then walked Ryan McMahon with the bases loaded to make it 8-7.
He was taken out for Drew Pomeranz, who got pinch-hitter Chris Owings to fly out and end the game.
The Padres, now leading the NL West with a 6-2 record, take on the Rockies on Saturday in game two of a three-game series. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi — who worked just 3 2/3 innings in his first start Monday against the Diamondbacks — is on the bump against fellow lefty Kyle Freeland.
First pitch Saturday is at 5:10 p.m.