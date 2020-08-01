Pham, Tatis homer in 9th, Padres rally, beat Rockies 8-7

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. jokes with teammates as they line up for introductions before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. heads to the plate to lead off the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Tommy Pham follows the flight of his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Wade Davis in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies’ Sam Hilliard, left, slides safely into home plate to score on a double hit by pinch hitter Matt Kemp as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges turns to apply a alte tag in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, right, holds up his glove to show that he tagged out Colorado Rockies’ Daniel Murphy as he tries to advacnce from first to third base on a single hit by Ryan McMahon in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado advances from third base to score on a passed ball against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, back, is congratulated by Nolan Arenado as Blackmon crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Garrett Richards in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Garrett Richards, front, reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, back, in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer in the ninth after Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with two outs and the San Diego Padres rallied for an 8-7 win Friday over Colorado to spoil the Rockies’ home opener.

Pham sent a fastball from closer Wade Davis over the left-center wall on a 3-2 count to give the Padres an 8-5 lead.

The Padres then survived a scare in the ninth. Kirby Yates surrendered a run-scoring single to Charlie Blackmon and then walked Ryan McMahon with the bases loaded to make it 8-7.

He was taken out for Drew Pomeranz, who got pinch-hitter Chris Owings to fly out and end the game.

The Padres, now leading the NL West with a 6-2 record, take on the Rockies on Saturday in game two of a three-game series. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi — who worked just 3 2/3 innings in his first start Monday against the Diamondbacks — is on the bump against fellow lefty Kyle Freeland.

First pitch Saturday is at 5:10 p.m.