Pham cleared to return to Padres after negative COVID-19 tests

PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Tommy Pham #28 of the San Diego Padres poses for a photo during Photo Day at Peoria Sports Complex on February 20, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Brady Klain/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham has been fully cleared to return to the team after twice testing negative for COVID-19, according to a Friday report by MLB.com.

Pham, who was acquired by the Padres in December in a swap with the Tampa Bay Rays, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He is one of two players on the team to test positive for coronavirus including infielder Jorge Mateo, whose test result was announced by the team on Wednesday.

As of Friday, Mateo — added to the roster after a June 30 trade with the Oakland A’s — has not yet been cleared to return.

Pham, 32, hit .273, slugged 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs for the 2019 Rays. He led the team in hits, doubles, walks, stolen bases and on-base percentage. He was acquired in a trade with infielder/right-handed pitcher Jake Cronenworth for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder Xavier Edwards and a player to be named.

The Padres open their shortened season July 24 at Petco Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks.