SAN DIEGO — It’s going to be a Padre party at Petco Park!

The Padres will be holding a BeerFest On-Field Party, where fans can cheer on the Friars while enjoying live music and craft beers in the outfield at their home stadium on Friday, May 26, team officials announced Tuesday.

The special on-field event, which goes from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., will show the Padres play the Yankees in New York at 4:05 p.m. PT.

The $60 ticket package includes admission to the event, an exclusive BeerFest hat and three 12 oz. beers, according to the Padres. A VIP ticket package provides admission to the event, an exclusive BeerFest, express lane entry, private restrooms, entry into a VIP lounge with special VIP beer selections and five 12 oz. beers.

Fans also have access to food and additional beverages, including wine and cocktails, on the Main Concourse.

Tickets are on sale now, and guests must be 21 and over to attend.

Parking for the event costs $25 at the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade.