SAN DIEGO — Padres fans, get ready to cheer on your Friars from their homefield this week, even when they’re away.

Petco Park will host watch parties for Games 3 and 4 of the National League Championship Series. Fans will be able to watch the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies on the ballpark’s videoboard.

Admission to the watch parties, which will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, is free, but fans must redeem tickets on the MLB website in advance. Up to four tickets per account will be allowed.

Parking will be available to purchase on-site, including at the Lexus Premier Lot, which will cost $30, and at the Tailgate Park and Padres Parkade, which will set you back $25 per car.

Schedule:

1:30 p.m.: Parking lots open

2:30 p.m.: Gates open and pregame festivities begin

4:37 p.m. Friday: First pitch; 4:45 p.m. Saturday: First pitch

“Fans are encouraged to sit in the field level seating bowl for the best viewing experience,” MLB states on its website.