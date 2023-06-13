SAN DIEGO — As Padres fans, it’s easy to take Petco Park for granted.

The beautiful stadium, which features a jaw-dropping skyline backdrop, was ranked the ninth most Instagrammed Major League Baseball ballpark in 2023, according to an analysis by sportsbook aGamble.com.

The study looked at geotagged photos from all 30 MLB ballparks, finding Petco Park was geotagged on Instagram in more than 832,000 photos and videos. It also found 281,837 hashtags used in Instagram posts.

With a stadium capacity of 40,209, the Padres ballpark has brought in an average of 38,638 people per game, according to the report.

Other baseball parks in California that made the list include Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles) at No. 1, Oracle Park (San Francisco) at No. 5 and Angel Stadium (Anaheim) at No. 6.

Petco Park was recently named the best 2023 MLB ballpark by USA Today. The top ranking was based on the stadium’s general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character.

Gallagher Square at the Padres ballpark is also getting a $20 million makeover to celebrate the stadium’s 20th anniversary. The new remodel will revitalize the section of the park by bringing enhanced amenities that build on what the Padres described as the team’s commitment to delivering “More than a Ballpark” to San Diegans.