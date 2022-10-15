SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Petco Park Saturday night, winning the game 5-3 and championing the best-of-five series for the home team.

After a delayed start due to inclement weather, the teams battled once more. When it rains, it pours for the Dodgers as Los Angeles was unable to stave off elimination in a wet seventh inning upheaval from San Diego’s offense.

With the Philadelphia Phillies beating the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, the winning Padres will play host to Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in a best-of-seven playoff beginning on Tuesday.