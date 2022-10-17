SAN DIEGO — San Diego is partying like it’s 1998 — that’s when the Padres last made the National League Championship Series.

Following their National League Division Series Game 4 clincher against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night, Padres first baseman Wil Myers took to downtown San Diego and celebrated with fans at Social Tap San Diego.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows Myers offering to pay for drinks at the bar for a sea of fans in the restaurant.

The Padres look to create even more memories for fans in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:03 p.m.