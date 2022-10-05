SAN DIEGO — The Padres on Wednesday left for New York City ahead of their National League Wild Card series matchup against the Mets.

FOX 5 captured Padres players boarding a bus and then their flight at San Diego International Airport, which is expected to arrive Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey around 2 a.m. EST, according to FlightAware.

Earlier in the day, the Friars lost to the San Francisco Giants, 8-1, in the team’s final regular season game.

The Padres now set their eyes on the Mets in a three-game series at Citi Field.

Game one: Friday, Oct. 7 at 5:07 p.m.

Game two: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:37 p.m.

Game three: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:37 p.m.

This year’s playoff run marks the team’s first appearance in postseason play in a full regular season since 2006.