SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres continued to make deals Tuesday before the 3 p.m. PT Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Soon after receiving left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Padres made another move, acquiring infielder Garrett Cooper and right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds from the Miami Marlins for left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers, the team announced on its website.

Cooper, who was a 2022 National League All-Star, is batting .256 (78-for-305) with 11 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 46 RBI and 28 runs scored in 82 games played this season. The 32-year-old, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Auburn University.

Reynolds, a 25-year-old who has played with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville in the Marlins’ system this season, has recorded 12 saves in 17 save opportunities. He has a 2.77 ERA (15 ER, 48.2 IP) and 54 strikeouts in 38 relief appearances.

Meanwhile, Padres outfielder Preston Tucker was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster, the team added.