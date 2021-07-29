Padres trade for veteran Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson

SAN DIEGO – Chasing down a playoff spot in the NL West, the Padres on Thursday acquired a veteran right-hander from the Washington Nationals to gear up for the stretch run.

And no, it’s not that one.

San Diego and the Nationals agreed to terms on a trade that will send reliever Daniel Hudson to the Friars in exchange for right-hander Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley, the club announced. It comes as the Padres spent a portion of the day seemingly favored to land Hudson’s teammate and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.

Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner appear destined to end up with the division-rival Dodgers instead, according to multiple media reports. That deal has not yet been finalized.

Hudson, 34, is 4-1 on the season with a 2.20 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 31 games for the Nationals. He’s played on six different teams since he broke into the big leagues in 2009 with his longest stint being for six years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was a fifth round draft pick by the White Sox in 2008.

He is perhaps best known as the pitcher who was on the mound when the Nationals closed out the Houston Astros in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series, bringing the Nationals franchise its first title.

The #Padres have acquired RHP Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals: https://t.co/tViRmZC31e pic.twitter.com/PB3vHBvj4v — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 30, 2021

His addition bolsters a bullpen already featuring All-Star Mark Melancon, Craig Stammen, Nabil Crismatt and Drew Pomeranz.