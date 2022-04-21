SAN DIEGO — A new interactive space dedicated to paying tribute to the military will be unveiled at Petco Park Sunday, the team announced Thursday.

The Padres and Viasat, a communications company based in Carlsbad, have partnered together to create the Military Hall of Honor, which honors former Padres and other Major League Baseball players who served in the military, along with current service members.

Team officials describe the area, located in the Power Alley main concourse near section 133, as an “interactive space allowing fans to view information and different content on each honoree through two touchscreen televisions.”

Within the Hall of Honor is a dedicated recording booth, where fans will have the chance to record and send personalized messages to active-duty military members and various military bases.

“We are very proud to acknowledge and support our active military members and veterans alike through the Viasat Military Hall of Honor,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a Thursday news release. “Viasat is the perfect partner to help us honor our troops through this new space that gives fans the opportunity to express their gratitude to armed services members stationed abroad.”

The new area will be unveiled Sunday before the Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 1 p.m.

The Padres also host Military Salutes at every Sunday home game, recognizing each branch of service, veterans, families and military milestones.