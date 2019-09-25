Padres to unveil 2020 uniforms in November

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will unveil their 2020 uniforms this fall, a team spokesman confirms.

The big reveal will take place November 9 at Petco Park, Craig Hughner tells FOX 5.

The #Padres plan to unveil their 2020 uniforms on November 9th at Petco Park. Get ready for the brown on a regular basis. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) September 24, 2019

The Padres notified Major League Baseball in January of their intent to change their primary team color to brown.

The team conducted a number of focus groups with Padres fans to test various uniform colors, including blue, white, gold and brown, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The final version of the new primary jerseys were to be submitted in May.

The Padres wore predominately brown uniforms from their inception until 1991 when they switched to blue, orange and white.