Padres to unveil 2020 uniforms in November

Manny Machado #13 is congratulated by Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres after hitting a solo homerun during the sixth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at PETCO Park on July 12, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will unveil their 2020 uniforms this fall, a team spokesman confirms.

The big reveal will take place November 9 at Petco Park, Craig Hughner tells FOX 5.

The Padres notified Major League Baseball in January of their intent to change their primary team color to brown.

The team conducted a number of focus groups with Padres fans to test various uniform colors, including blue, white, gold and brown, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The final version of the new primary jerseys were to be submitted in May.

The Padres wore predominately brown uniforms from their inception until 1991 when they switched to blue, orange and white.

