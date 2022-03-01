SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres fans will be refunded for canceled home games at Petco Park as the sport’s ongoing lockout will cost the club at least the first six games of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

The team’s majority stakeholder Peter Seidler said in a blog post that fans with tickets to one or more canceled games will be refunded automatically as well as for any additional parking purchased. Those with group tickets, hospitality space or a suite have the option for a full refund, to exchange them for another 2022 game or credit an account for a deposit for the 2023 season, Seidler said.

It applies to all canceled games with the exception of Opening Day, which was slated for March 31. Those with tickets will receive their same seat locations for a rescheduled Opening Day once the date has been determined, the owner said.

“I am deeply disappointed by the continuing work stoppage which hurts all of us who love, enjoy and respect the game,” Seidler wrote in the blog. “That said, I am hopeful that a deal can and will be reached with further negotiations. Personally, I love San Diego and deeply appreciate the solid relationship we have with our community.

“I also appreciate the difference-making enthusiasm and energy that you and all our loyal and passionate fans bring.”

Cancellations come as Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have yet to strike a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. Tuesday was the deadline to reach an agreement with the league putting out its so-called “best and final offer,” but that proposal was unanimously was rejected by the players, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale detailed some of the key differences between the two sides, primarily about the league’s luxury tax, bonus pool and minimum salary proposals.

Seidler wrote that it is “important” for players to have four weeks of Spring Training to prepare for the regular season, meaning the original date for Opening Day would no longer work.

All refunds for Padres fans are expected to take place within 30 business days with credits coming back to the original form of payment, Seidler said.

“In the event additional home games are canceled, this refund policy will apply, and no additional action is required,” he said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts to his solo homerun, his second of the game, to take a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Until a deal is reached, it marks a blow to Petco Park and the surrounding Gaslamp area, which will see its third straight season interrupted. The past two were because of the COVID-19 pandemic with a full crowd not allowed in the ballpark last year until June. (The downtown ballpark also lost December’s Holiday Bowl at the last minute because of COVID concerns.)

Several of the team’s marquee players were reacting to this week’s news.

The club’s franchise player Fernando Tatis Jr. retweeted ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, who wrote Tuesday, “This is a sad day for baseball.” He also was flirting with the Mexican baseball club Toros de Tijuana, which posted an edited image of Tatis and Manny Machado high fiving in the team’s colors.

Right-hander Yu Darvish also posted a video of himself firing a pitch out of the stretch with the caption, “I’m ready.”