SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants in the first-ever regular season series to be played in Mexico City, according to Major League Baseball.

The two-game series will take place next season on April 29-30, 2023 at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City, according to a tweet from MLB.

This will mark the first time in MLB history that regular season games will be played in Mexico City. The Padres were scheduled to play what would have been the first-ever Mexico City series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in April 2020, but that series was cancelled because of the delayed start to the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to MLB.

The series will not mark the first time the Padres have played south of the border, however. The team last traveled to Mexico in 2018 for a series in Monterrey against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The upcoming series will mark the fourth time the Padres have traveled to Mexico.

“The Padres are excited to return to Mexico and play in the first regular season series in Mexico City in MLB history,” said a quote attributed to Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “We are fortunate to have a loyal and passionate fan base in Mexico, and it will be an honor to showcase our team in Mexico’s capital city at the beautiful new ballpark built by and named after Padres minority owner Alfredo Harp Helú.”

The series will serve as home games for the Padres, MLB said.