SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are gearing up for their first playoff game in 14 years.

The Friars will begin their wild-card series round when they host the St. Louis Cardinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Petco Park.

Pitcher Chris Paddack is set to start the game in his first postseason appearance.

The Padres clinched the postseason spot in a 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners last week.