SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have announced plans to honor former chairman and owner, Peter Seidler, who died earlier this month.

The Padres will honor Seidler by wearing a patch on their jerseys during the 2024 season. The Padres Foundation will also be launching the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund to raise money for charitable projects.

Those wanting to help celebrate the life of Seidler can do so the weekend of March 22, 2024 during a public “Celebration of Life for Peter” event at Petco Park. Additional details will be announced at a later time, the announcement states.

Seidler died on Nov. 14 at the age of 63. Fans laid out flowers in front of a portrait of Seidler at Petco Park in the days following his death.

In downtown San Diego, Ground Floor Murals honored Seidler with a black and white mural at 1202 Kettner Blvd. that reads, “Thank you Peter Seidler 1960-2023.”

The design of the jersey patch that players will be wearing to honor Seidler will be unveiled ahead of Spring Training, according to the announcement.

Just in time for Giving Tuesday, fans on Tuesday can donate to the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund. All donations up to $1 million will be matched by the Padres Foundation, Padres players, Padres ownership, and the Seidler family.

Eric Kutsenda, a co-founder and managing partner at Seidler’s private equity firm, has been appointed as the team’s interim control person.