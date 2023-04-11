SAN DIEGO — The Padres will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Johnny Ritchey breaking the professional baseball color barrier on the West Coast by wearing their Pacific Coast League uniforms on April 17, team officials said.

Ritchey, who would have also been celebrating his 100th birthday next Monday, was a catcher with the Padres in 1948 and 1949, becoming the first African American player in the Pacific Coast League to be with his hometown team. He attended San Diego High School and San Diego State University.

“Johnny was a San Diegan whose courage and bravery extended beyond breaking the color barrier to also serving his country during World War II,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said. “By wearing our 1948 Pacific Coast League uniforms on Monday night, we will honor Johnny’s legacy and accomplishments, which are a great source of pride for the Padres organization.”

The 1948 PCL Padres’ uniforms feature a navy-blue script over the chest outlined in red with piping along the neck, arms and buttons, according to the team. The navy blue hat contains a red “S” for San Diego.

The game-worn jerseys will then be signed by Padres players and auctioned off.

Fans can purchase a Theme Game Package — which includes a commemorative 1948 PCL hat, a donation to a local community group, and a ticket to the Braves vs. Padres game — in honor of African American Heritage Celebration on April 17.