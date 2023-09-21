SAN DIEGO — New premium seating is coming to Petco Park for the 2024 Padres season, the team said.

Located on the ballpark’s Terrace Level on the third base line, Cutwater Agave Club will feature luxury finishes, access to semi-inclusive food and beverage offerings and a private restroom with a variety of seating concepts and options, the Padres said in a press release Thursday.

“The space is located under an overhang, which offers shade protection from the Western Metal Supply Co. Building for the majority of seats in the club,” the team said. “In addition to alcoholic beverages for purchase, the premium seating area will offer an assortment of complimentary ballpark fare and snacks, a rotating menu of Petco Park favorites and non-alcoholic beverages.”

Seating arrangements available include loge seating options of four plush lounge chairs arranged next to their own table, lounge chairs with high-top seating and a drink rail sold in sets of four, a four-person tabletop seating option and traditional stadium seats with soft padding, per the team.

Cutwater Agave Club will be coming to Petco Park for the start of the 2024 season. (Padres)

The price of stadium seats start at $185 per seat per game while loge seats start at $250 per seat per game.

Fans who do not have access to the club, however, will be able to utilize a walk-up bar on the outside of the private club from the Terrace Level concourse.