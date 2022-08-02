SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have agreed to a trade for Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline, according to several reports.

The two teams have agreed in principle in a deal that will see Soto and first basemen Josh Bell headed to San Diego, a source reportedly told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.

The Padres are expected to send out some of their top young prospects in C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and James Wood, according to MLB.com. Pitcher MacKenzie Gore, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitching prospect Jarlin Susana are also expected to be sent to the Nationals.

Eric Hosmer would need to waive his no-trade clause for the deal to go through, Morosi said in a tweet.

Both clubs have yet to officially announce the trade.

The 23-year-old slugger is expected team with MVP candidate Manny Machado and star infielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who is expected to return from injury in the near future, as the Padres make a push to capture the club’s first World Series title.