SAN DIEGO — Show off your Friar spirit with this new Padres-themed library card coming to San Diego Public Libraries this summer.

The new Padres-themed San Diego Public Library card available starting Monday, June 5. (Courtesy of City of San Diego)

The cards will be offered to library patrons starting on next Monday, June 5 as part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program, aimed at encouraging people of all ages to immerse themselves in the world of books.

“Teaming up with the Padres is a fun way to promote reading and to join the excitement San Diegans have for their home team,” Library Director Misty Jones said in a press release Thursday that announced the card.

New users can get the Padres card by signing up for a free library card at one of the city’s 36 library branches. Existing patrons could replace their current library card for no cost. Find a library new you on the City of San Diego’s website.

Cards will also be available for fans attending the Padres’ game on Sunday, June 4 at the Public Library’s booth in Gallagher Square.

”We encourage everyone to visit their local library, pick up a library card and register for the Summer Reading Program,” Jones continued. “It’s a great way to keep reading skills sharp for kids when they’re out of school and for readers of all ages to find new stories to enjoy.”

The Summer Reading Program will kick off on Thursday, June 1, running until Thursday, Aug. 31. Participants in the program can earn prizes by completing 10 books, 10 hours of reading or a combination of reading and activities.

Eligible prizes range from free books and passes to local museums to meal vouchers, library officials said. Activities include a library story time or summer reading event, starting a journal or recommending a book to a friend.

Categories are offered for five different age groups: children under five, children ages six to 11, youth ages 12 to 17 and adults over 18. Registration, as well as recommended books and activities can be found here.

According to library officials, more than 24,000 people participated in last year’s Summer Reading Program, reading nearly 366,000 books.